20-Year-Old Woman Dies After Delivering Baby Boy In Indore, Family Alleges Medical Negligence At Private Hospital | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old woman died following post-delivery complications at a private hospital, with her family alleging medical negligence during the delivery operation and subsequent treatment.

The deceased, Naina Vanshkar, a resident of Jabran Colony, died in the early hours of Sept 10 after being shifted to Aurobindo Hospital. Raoji Bazar police sent her body for a post-mortem examination and initiated an investigation to determine the cause of death.

According to her husband, Azad, Naina's condition deteriorated on Sep 8. The family first took her to Prakash Chandra Sethi Hospital but, finding no doctors available, shifted her to MTH Hospital. She was later taken to Orange Hospital in Rajmohalla, where she delivered a baby boy.

However, doctors subsequently informed the family that her condition had become critical and referred her to Aurobindo Hospital the following day. Despite treatment, she died.

The family alleged that negligence during the delivery operation at Orange Hospital led to excessive bleeding, contributing to her death.

The family initially approached Banganga police station but was redirected due to jurisdictional limits. They subsequently contacted Malharganj and Raoji Bazar police stations.

Naina was a first-time mother, and she and Azad had been married for around one-and-a-half years.