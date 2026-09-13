MP’s Bhikangaon Anant Chaturdashi Tradition At Risk As Inflation Forces Ganesh Mandals To Skip Tableaux | FP photo

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): For years, Anant Chaturdashi in Bhikangaon meant brightly lit streets, crowds that stayed out late and moving tableaux carrying religious, social and patriotic messages.

This year, however, the familiar spectacle may be missing as rising costs have forced several organising groups to step back.

Groups traditionally begin preparations months in advance, finalising themes and arranging artists, decorations, lights, sound systems, vehicles, generators, fabric, paint and other materials.

The cost of these arrangements has increased sharply, while contributions collected from members and the public no longer cover the expenses.

Ganesh Thakur of Mayur Ganesh Mandal said the procession is more than a display and is deeply connected with the town's traditions and people's faith.

He said inflation has made it difficult to take out tableaux through contributions and donations alone, and deciding to skip them is deeply disappointing.

Sanish (Pintu) Sharma of Nagraj Ganesh Mandal said he grew up watching elders prepare tableaux before becoming part of the tradition himself.

He expressed concern that if the displays stop for a year or two, younger generations may lose their connection with them.

He urged the government and public representatives to provide fixed financial assistance to each group.

Pappu Bundele and Sirish Gangrade of Mahakal Ganesh Mandal said the youth remain eager to participate, but finances are the biggest hurdle.

They appealed to public representatives, the administration and social organisations to support the tradition.

Organisers hope timely assistance can keep the tableaux moving and ensure that a tradition does not disappear from the town's streets.