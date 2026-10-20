MP's Barnagar Gets ₹22.34 Crore Development Boost, CM Mohan Yadav Announces Free Swimming Pool Access | FP photo

Barnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated and performed the 'bhoomi poojan' of development works worth Rs 22.34 crore in Barnagar and announced a food processing park, a Gita Bhawan and one month of free swimming pool access for residents at a programme held at Maa Chamunda Dham in Gajnikhedi on Sunday.

Addressing municipal council president Abhay Tongya, Yadav said the swimming pool should remain free for the public for one month.

The development works include an indoor stadium and swimming pool under the PIU, along with cement concrete roads and RCC drains in various municipal wards.

Yadav said the proposed food processing park would benefit farmers and create employment opportunities for youth.

He also announced a Gita Bhawan and programmes to mark the birth anniversary of poet Pradeep, including a poet’s honour ceremony. He said he would visit Barnagar again.

Yadav also highlighted development projects worth Rs 25,000 crore underway for Simhastha 2028, the revival of the Chief Minister Sugam Bus Service Scheme and efforts to increase milk production through cooperative societies.

He mentioned incentives of Rs 25,000 for good Samaritans who take accident victims to hospitals.

He attended the programme in the presence of Barnagar MLA Jitendra Pandya and other public representatives.