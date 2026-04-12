MP's Bagli Receives Infrastructure Boost After CM Mohan Yadav’s Approval

Bagli (Madhya Pradesh): Bagli civic body president Seema Yadav and municipal council president association’s state president Kamal Yadav met Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at his Bhopal residence on Saturday.

They felicitated the Chief Minister for allocating several ongoing development projects to Bagli. As per reports, the council received a grant of Rs 10 crore from CM Mohan Yadav for development projects.

Addressing a press conference, Kamal Yadav said that around 50 construction projects have been approved. These include road widening from the Police Station Intersection to the town limits beyond the Jail, beautification of Shivaji Intersection, Police Station Intersection and Behari Phata. Construction of a sports stadium at the College Ground was also approved.

He added that once tender procedure is completed, construction work will commence shortly across various wards.

CM transfers ₹1,836 crore under Ladli Behna

Earlier on Sunday morning, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday transferred ₹1,836 crore to the accounts of over 1.25 crore women beneficiaries under the Ladli Behna Yojana.This was the 35th installment of the scheme which was released from Ashta in Sehore district.