MP’s Bagh Print Goes Global As Artisan Dr Mohammad Arif Khatri Showcases Centuries-Old Hand-Block Printing Tradition At Ceylon Craft Week 2026 In Sri Lanka | FP photo

Bagh (Madhya Pradesh): Bagh print artisan Dr Mohammad Arif Khatri from Bagh in Dhar district showcased Madhya Pradesh's traditional hand-block printing at the Indo-Sri Lanka Ceylon Craft Week 2026 in Colombo.

The event, being held from Oct 29 to Nov 1, provided Khatri an international platform to present the centuries-old Bagh print tradition, including its hand-carved wooden blocks, natural dyes and traditional printing techniques.

Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha visited the display along with officials of the Indian High Commission and other guests.

Khatri explained the historical background of Bagh print, its printing process and the craft tradition passed down through generations.

Tanuja Jha, wife of the Indian High Commissioner, also took interest in Bagh print textiles and purchased sarees made using the traditional technique.

Khatri has previously received the Award of Excellence from UNESCO and the World Crafts Council and has also exhibited Bagh print art in Bangkok, Thailand.

The event is jointly organised by the National Crafts Council, Sri Lanka's Ministry of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development, and the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre, High Commission of India, Colombo.

The craft week aims to promote exchange of traditional crafts, handmade products and cultural heritage between India and Sri Lanka.

Khatri's participation provided an opportunity to showcase Bagh's traditional printing heritage and Madhya Pradesh's handicraft tradition before an international audience.