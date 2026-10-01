MP’s Bagh CHOs Submit Memorandum Over Salary Delays, Vaccination Duties And Funds | FP photo

Bagh (Madhya Pradesh): Community Health Officers (CHOs) from Bagh block submitted a memorandum addressed to the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) and the block medical officer, Dr Nitin Shrivastava, at the Bagh Community Health Centre on Wednesday, raising various demands and workplace issues.

CHO organisation president Jayanti Ginawa led the delegation. The CHOs said officials repeatedly directed them to conduct vaccination work despite National Health Mission guidelines defining their responsibilities. They sought clear orders to prevent confusion and mental stress.

They demanded that hired ANMs conduct routine vaccination at sub-health centres without ANMs and receive Rs 450 as per Central government norms.

The CHOs also sought timely transfer of funds approved under the National Health Mission budget to authorised vendors for essential supplies and services at sub-health centres.

They demanded timely salaries, saying delays of two to three months caused financial difficulties. They also sought timely TDS deposits for contractual employees and advance funds for health centres scheduled for NQAS certification.

Several CHOs attended the memorandum submission.