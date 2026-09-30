Indore Food Safety Officials Halt Operations At Romeo Lane Kitchen, Momos Unit Over Licence And Hygiene Issues | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Food Safety Administration stopped food preparation at the Romeo Lane kitchen and a momos manufacturing unit during Tuesday inspections. The team collected seven food samples from the two establishments and sent them to the State Food Testing Laboratory in Bhopal.

According to senior food safety officer Manish Swami, the team inspected Trinity Hospitality (Romeo Lane) at High Street Apollo on AB Road. The team found several irregularities in the kitchen.

The team found vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items stored together in a freezer without proper tagging. The team also found and destroyed old, insect-infested poppy seeds and mushrooms.

The kitchen did not have water testing reports or medical fitness certificates of food workers. FIFO and FEFO systems were also not being followed.

The team collected five samples of paneer, curd, peanuts, coriander, and glass vermicelli. The establishment's food licence had expired, after which food preparation was stopped.

The team also inspected Goswami Momos in Bairathi Colony, Khatiwala Tank, following a complaint. The unit was found making momos for sale from the shop and supplying them to other vendors.

Owner Pankaj Giri did not have a valid food manufacturing licence. The premises were also found unhygienic, and water testing, pest control, and medical certificates were not available.

The team collected samples of paneer momos and cheese momos. Production was stopped until the required documents and a valid licence are obtained. Further legal action will be taken after the test reports are received.