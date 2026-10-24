MP's Badnawar Electricity Lineman Caught Accepting ₹4,000 Bribe By Indore Lokayukta; Had Allegedly Demanded ₹20,000 From Farmer | FP photo

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Lokayukta police arrested a lineman of the Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company while allegedly accepting a Rs 4,000 bribe for converting a temporary electricity connection into a permanent one here on Friday.

According to Lokayukta inspector Sachin Pateria, farmer Rajesh Das, a resident of Maji Baloda village, had lodged a complaint against Saurabh Kumar Jain, a line operator posted at the company's Badnawar rural office.

The farmer had submitted an application and required documents to convert the temporary connection on his father's agricultural land into a permanent connection.

Jain allegedly demanded Rs 20,000 for the work around three months ago. The complainant had already paid Rs 10,000 in cash and Rs 5,000 online. The suspect was allegedly demanding the remaining amount.

After verifying the complaint, the Lokayukta team laid a trap and caught Jain accepting Rs 4,000 at the rural electricity office. Further formalities were completed at the Pitgora Dak Bungalow.

A case was registered against the suspect under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018. The Lokayukta team included Inspector Pateria and other personnel.