House Owner's Son & Contractor Booked After Man Dies Of Electrocution In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 61-year-old man died after suffering an electric shock from a high-tension wire running near the gallery of a house in Narmada Nagar under Bhanwarkuan police station limits on September 23.

The deceased was identified as Gopal Mahawar, a resident of Kundan Nagar. According to the police, Mahawar came in contact with the exposed electrical wire and sustained serious injuries. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police registered a case under section 106(1) of the BNS against Pannalal Karadia, son of the house owner, a resident of Narmada Nagar, and contractor Badri Karade, a resident of Kundan Nagar.

According to the police, the two were responsible for ensuring adequate safety measures around the exposed electrical wire running near the house's gallery. However, they allegedly failed to take the necessary precautions, resulting in Mahawar's death.

The police have registered a case of death due to negligence and are investigating the matter.

Contractor booked after 14-year-old labourer dies of electrocution

Banganga police booked a contractor for negligence after a 14-year-old labourer died of electrocution at a construction site in Bardari village on July 4.

The deceased was identified as Jayesh, son of Gyan Singh Dawar, a native of Jobat in Alirajpur district. He was working at a construction site near a water tank around 6 pm when he came into contact with an exposed electric wire and collapsed.

Co-workers and family members rushed him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Police investigations revealed that the site allegedly neglected safety measures. The contractor, Danish Khan, a resident of Dewas, was responsible for supervising the site and ensuring safety. He has been named as an accused in the case.