MP’s Badnawar: Couple, Teenage Daughter Killed As Speeding Trailer Rams Bike, Drags It 50 Metres | FP photo

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding trailer struck a motorcycle from behind at the Pitgara village intersection on the Lebad-Nayagaon four-lane highway at 7 am on Saturday, killing a couple and their 13-year-old daughter on the spot and critically injuring their younger daughter. The trailer driver fled.

The intersection is a short distance from Badi Chaupati. The motorcycle got lodged in the trailer and was dragged about 50 metres before detaching. The impact badly mangled the bodies.

The deceased were identified as Rahul Singh Bhati (35), his wife Pooja (30) and daughter Suman (14). Younger daughter Shivani (12) was given first aid at the Civil Hospital and referred to Ratlam in critical condition.

The family was heading to Dhamana village to sow garlic, hoping for a good harvest. The couple also has a son named Dilkhush, who was at home

Angered villagers from the victims' village and nearby areas blocked the highway. SDM Priyanka Mimrot, SDOP Arvind Singh Tomar, SHO Amit Singh Kushwaha and tehsildar Suresh Nagar arrived with police and tried to persuade the crowd, but it refused to relent.

The protesters demanded speed breakers at the intersection and adequate compensation for the families.

The blockade lasted until 10 am, with the bodies remaining at the scene and vehicle queues stretching over seven kilometres on both sides.

Villagers collected about Rs 50,000 for the last rites and handed it to the family and officials assured them appropriate action would be taken. The bodies were then sent to the Civil Hospital for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, reports said the trailer had been intercepted at the Bilpank toll plaza, after which the blockade was lifted. Traffic took considerable time to normalise.