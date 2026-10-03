DCBM Inducts New Student Council For 2026-27 Academic Session In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Daly College of Business Management (DCBM) organised its Investiture Ceremony 2026 at the DCBM Auditorium on Sept 30, formally inducting the newly appointed Student Council for the 2026-27 academic session.

The ceremony was attended by Colonel Gururaj G Pamidi, Chief Administrative Officer, IIM Indore, and Professor Ashesh Tiwari, Head, Mechanical Engineering Department, IET, DAVV, Indore, as chief guests.

Professor Sonal Sisodia, Principal, DCBM, and Mayurdhwaj Singh Jhabua, Administrator, DCBM, were also present, along with parents of the newly appointed student leaders.

Addressing the gathering, Sisodia stressed the importance of discipline in developing self-management, consistency and respect for others. She also highlighted the role of parents in motivating students through appreciation and positive encouragement.

Colonel Gururaj G Pamidi emphasised that responsibility, rather than designation, defines leadership and urged students to fulfil their duties with commitment. Professor Ashesh Tiwari highlighted the value of time and encouraged students to use it purposefully and remain disciplined in their priorities.

The newly appointed leaders took the oath and formally accepted their responsibilities. The council includes the head girl, head boy, deputy heads, committee convenors, class representatives and student club heads.

The ceremony marked the start of the council's tenure, with a focus on integrity, commitment, and service.