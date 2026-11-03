MP’s Alirajpur Police Team Heading To Arrest Suspect Turns Lifesaver, Rescues Three Injured In Motorcycle Accident | FP photo

Udaigarh (Madhya Pradesh): A police team heading to arrest a suspect came to the aid of three people injured in a motorcycle accident near Thandla-Ranbayda village on Tuesday. The policemen administered CPR to a critically injured person and arranged immediate medical assistance for all three through Dial-112.

The team, led by Udaigarh police station in-charge Brajbhushan Hirwe and Sejawada outpost in-charge assistant sub-inspector Jaiveer Singh Bhadoria, was travelling from Udaigarh towards Jobat when they spotted three injured people lying on the roadside.

Bhadoria immediately began administering CPR. Meanwhile, Hirwe contacted Dial-112 and called for an emergency vehicle. The police personnel coordinated the rescue and ensured that all three injured were shifted to the Community Health Centre in Udaigarh.

The injured received timely medical attention and are currently undergoing treatment. Their condition was reported to be stable.

Superintendent of police (SP) Raghuvansh Singh and additional superintendent of police (ASP) Jyoti Umath Baghel appreciated the prompt response and humanitarian efforts of the police team. They said assisting citizens during emergencies is an important responsibility of the police.