MP's Abdul Hafiz murder case: Two accused killed the victim over trivial dispute

Khandwa: Khandwa police claimed to have solved the Abdul Hafiz murder case who was shot and stabbed to dead by two assailants in a brought day light on Monday afternoon.

Cops have arrested the alleged accused who have been identified as Nigam Patel, 19, and Anand Parashar, 19, both residents of Jain Kua near Sanjay Nagar, Khandwa. Police arrested them from Ujjain within 24 hours after incident.

They told cops that on Monday afternoon they had a dispute with Hafiz over roaming in the area.

After the dispute, they first opened fire at Abdul Aziz. To ensure that he is dead they stabbed him repeatedly before fleeing from the spot leaving Hafiz in a pool blood. Labourers working at a nearby godown tried to give the accused a chase but the assailants managed to escape.

Notably, panic gripped Khandwa town following broad daylight murder incident.

Hafiz’s family members denied enmity with anyone and were unable to fathom reason behind the brutal murder.