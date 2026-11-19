MP's Aalirajpur Sees Crackdown On Illegal Borewell Drilling, Two Machines Seized And ₹10,000 Fine Imposed | FP photo

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two private borewell drilling machines were seized by the Jobat SDM's team after illegal drilling was detected in Kanwada village's Patel Faliya in the Jobat Assembly constituency, despite a district-wide ban imposed by collector Neetu Mathur.

Acting on information about unauthorised drilling, the SDM immediately dispatched a team to the spot.

During the inspection, officials found drilling activity underway and seized both machines. A fine of Rs 5,000 was imposed on each machine, taking the total penalty to Rs 10,000.

Collector Neetu Mathur had ordered a complete ban on borewell drilling across Aalirajpur district. However, some people were reportedly continuing the activity secretly using private machines.

The administration has reiterated that borewell drilling without permission is strictly prohibited in the district. It has also warned that strict action will continue against those found violating the orders.

BJP leader urges Tribals to avoid social ties with converts

Senior BJP leader Kamru Ajnar made controversial remarks regarding religious conversion during a Katha programme here on Thursday. A video of his speech has circulated widely on social media.

Addressing thousands of attendees, Ajnar expressed concern over Tribal community members allegedly changing their religion due to inducements.

"Those who have changed their religion did not light even a single lamp on Diwali this time. This is very sad," he said.

Ajnar also referred to the discontinuation of social and marital relations with those who had converted.

He urged the gathering to pledge that they would neither visit the homes of Tribal people who had changed their religion nor invite them to their own homes.

Ajnar declared that he was not afraid of imprisonment or legal proceedings, citing the blessings of Gurudev Kamal Kishore.

He thanked the organisers of the Katha, saying such programmes helped guide people towards the right path. Several attendees applauded his remarks during the gathering.

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