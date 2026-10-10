MP's Aalirajpur BJP Chief Hemant Khandelwal Targets Congress Over Election Commission Criticism, Defends EVMs | FP photo

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal targeted the Congress over its criticism of the Election Commission and electoral process during a press conference at the party's district office in Aalirajpur on Saturday.

Defending Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Khandelwal said the Election Commission was a constitutional institution and accused the Congress of blaming it for electoral defeats.

Khandelwal said voter rolls required periodic revision to remove names of deceased voters, foreign citizens or people registered at multiple places.

He also questioned Congress's leadership while rejecting its criticism of EVMs.

On reports of factionalism in the Aalirajpur BJP, Khandelwal said minor differences were natural in a large political organisation and claimed party workers were functioning together.

Asked about the alleged Rs one crore bribery case linked to an officer who served as Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda's OSD, Khandelwal mistakenly referred to the Deputy Chief Minister as Chief Minister while answering.

The officer was removed from the OSD post on Friday after the allegations surfaced; Devda ordered an inquiry and said the officer was not his OSD when the alleged transaction occurred.