MPPSC Rubbishes Paper Leak Claims, Exam To Be Held On Scheduled Date On June 23

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission will hold state service preliminary exam-2024 on the scheduled date on June 23 Sunday, amidst claims of question paper leaked.

The MPPSC has rubbished the claims as 'baseless' and stated that the exam will be held at its scheduled time and date.

A supposed question paper of general studies is being sold on social media Telegram at Rs 2500 with a claim that the paper is of state service exam-2024 scheduled for Sunday. Soon, there were news reports hinting MPPSC paper leak.

Responding to the news report claiming paper leaks, MPPSC issued a clarification which read, "Baseless misleading news is being circulated through social media and some other publicity mediums. Do not take cognizance of the misleading news regarding the confidentiality and purity of the said examination, nor circulate them."

"The said examination will be conducted on the scheduled date at the scheduled time, following all the guidelines," the public notice adds.

MPPSC is going to conduct the State Service and State Forest Service Preliminary Examination-2024 on Sunday from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm and from 02:15 pm to 04:15 pm, in two sessions, in all 55 district in the state. Around 2 lakh candidates will take the exam, including about 33,000 candidates in Indore and around 16,600 candidates in Bhopal.