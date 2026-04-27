MPPSC Prelims 2026 Sees 72% Attendance In Indore; AI Surveillance & Three-layer Security Ensured Smooth Exam |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) conducted the State and Forest Service Preliminary Examination on Sunday in two shifts across the state amid high security. The exam was held in 54 districts, including Indore.

A total of 1.35 lakh candidates were expected to appear for the exam, out of which around 72% attended. This marks a significant rise compared to the average 50% attendance recorded over the past 25 exams, reflecting an increase of 22 percentage points. The exam was conducted for 155 posts in the state service and 30 posts in the forest service. However, Indore reported a comparatively higher absentee rate. Out of 18,000 registered candidates in the district, only 45% appeared, while 55% remained absent.

High-tech monitoring

In a first, all 355 exam centres across the state were monitored from a centralised high-tech control room set up at the commission s headquarters. Each centre was connected via AI-enabled CCTV cameras, allowing real-time surveillance. A team of 15 experts monitored the exam for eight hours to prevent malpractice. Officials reported that no incidents of cheating were detected, attributing this to the advanced monitoring system.

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Three-layer security

The commission also implemented a three-layer security system for the first time in any of its examinations. According to OSD Ravindra Panchbhai, the new system proved to be highly effective. Special arrangements were made for frisking candidates, with female candidates being checked inside designated cabins to ensure privacy and security. Officials described the overall conduct of the exam as smooth and successful, highlighting the role of technology and strict security measures in maintaining transparency and fairness.