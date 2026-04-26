MPPSC Prelims 2026 Introduces Negative Marking For First Time, Held Under Tight Security |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The MPPSC is conducting State Service and Forest Service preliminary examination 2026 in two sessions on Sunday.

As many as 365 examination centres have been set up across all district headquarters in Madhya Pradesh.

The first session was scheduled from 10 am to 12 pm, and the second session from 2:15 pm to 4:15 pm.

The reporting time was set 90 minutes before the start of the exam. The gates of the examination centres were closed 30 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the exam.

Candidates were granted entry to the examination centers only after undergoing a 3-layer security check.

Negative marking

Negative marking has been introduced in the exam for the first time. One-third marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Protocol for the examination

The security protocol involves -

Physical frisking

Biometric authentication

Screening using a Hand-Held Metal Detector

At the examination centres, candidates were permitted entry only after removing metallic items, including rings, chains, shoes, and belts.

In several locations, candidates were even required to leave their shoes and socks outside the premises.

Candidates were permitted to carry only a ballpoint pen, a transparent water bottle, their e-admit card, and an ID card.

Rigorous screening mark MPPSC Pprelims across centres

6036 candidates at 17 centres in Gwalior, admission only after strict checking.

Around 5000 candidates are taking the exam at 14 centres in Jabalpur, where a strict checking system is in place.

At Khalsa College, candidates were required to leave their shoes and socks outside the premises.

At the Excellence School center in Damoh, candidates were granted entry only after undergoing an eye examination.

In Ratlam, 1,546 candidates are appearing for the examination. Before the exam, candidates were required to undergo a rigorous screening process.

692 candidates appear at 3 centers in Sheopur

1,496 examinees are appearing for the examination in Alirajpur.

At the centres, candidates were screened using metal detectors and verified through biometric scanning; only after completing these procedures were they granted entry.

3294 candidates at 8 centres in Betul, entry only after three layer checking

1,170 candidates at three centers in Ashok Nagar, entry after three-layer checking

Three examination centres have been set up in Ashok Nagar, where a total of 1,170 candidates are appearing for the exam.

The examination is being conducted at Polytechnic College, Nehru College, PM Shri College of Excellence and CM Rise School, Toria.

Long queues of candidates started forming from 9 am onwards, and they were allowed entry into the examination centres amid tight security.

155 Posts for the State Service Examination and 36 for the State Forest Service

Under the recruitment process, there are 155 posts for the State Service Examination and 36 for the State Forest Service.

Approximately 135,000 candidates have registered for the application process.