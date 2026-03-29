Indore News: MPPSC Hosts National Seminar On Exam Quality Enhancement | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) inaugurated a two-day national seminar and training workshop on Friday, focusing on "Quality Enhancement in Question Paper Setting and Evaluation in Commission's Recruitment Examinations."

The seminar was attended by Prof Pawan Sinha "Guruji", a spiritual leader and founder of Pavanchintan Dhara Ashram, as the chief guest. The event was presided over by MPPSC chairman Prof Rajesh Lal Mehra.

MPPSC secretary Rakhi Sahay gave the welcome address, while OSD Dr Ravindra Panchbhai presented the commission's conceptual framework for the seminar. MPPSC exam controller Dr KK Gupta delivered the keynote address.

The inaugural session also featured addresses by academic experts including DAVV vice chancellor Dr Rakesh Sindhai and SGSITS director Dr Nitesh Purohit and Madhya Pradesh Hindi Granth Academy director Ashok Khandelwal.

Sinha emphasized the importance of quality in examination systems while making a significant suggestion to the Commission. He urged MPPSC to design question papers and syllabi that incorporate substantial content focused on India and Indian culture, aiming to instill a sense of patriotism among candidates.

In his presidential address, Mehra underscored the social significance of the Commission's selection processes. He highlighted how MPPSC's work contributes to positive transformations in society and shared insights on various human aspects based on his administrative experience.