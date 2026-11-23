MPPSC Exams See Sharp Turnout Gap As 63% Skip Scientific Officer Test, 73% Appear For Agriculture Exam | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) conducted two recruitment examinations on Sunday for vacant posts in different government departments, with a significant difference in the attendance of candidates.

While only 37% of registered candidates appeared for the Scientific Officer examination, the Assistant Director (Agriculture) examination recorded an attendance of 73%.

Both examinations were conducted from noon to 3 pm. Candidates started arriving at examination centres from 10 am.

Scientific Officer exam records low turnout

Around 14,000 candidates had registered for the Scientific Officer examination, but only 5,180, or 37%, appeared. The recruitment covered three disciplines, with 36 posts in Chemistry, 25 in Biology and 20 in Physics.

The question paper consisted of 150 objective-type questions divided into two sections. The first section had 50 questions covering Madhya Pradesh general knowledge, history, geography, current affairs and information technology.

The second section comprised 100 questions related to the respective subjects and forensic science, including DNA technology, genetics, toxicology, spectroscopy and analytical techniques.

Candidates were awarded three marks for every correct answer, while one mark was deducted for each incorrect response.

Agriculture exam sees 73% attendance

The Assistant Director, Farmers Welfare and Agriculture Development examination, conducted for 71 posts, recorded a comparatively higher turnout. Of the 4,000 candidates who had registered, 2,920, or 73%, appeared for the examination.

The vacancies include 14 posts for Scheduled Castes, 10 for Scheduled Tribes and 47 for Other Backward Classes.

The examination carried a total of 450 marks. The first section comprised 50 general studies questions carrying 150 marks, while the second section had 100 agriculture-related questions carrying 300 marks.

Three-tier security arrangements

The commission put in place stringent security arrangements at examination centres to ensure transparency and prevent malpractice. Candidates underwent biometric verification and scanning of admit cards before being allowed entry.

Physical frisking was also conducted using SHMD devices. Male candidates were checked by male invigilators, while female candidates were frisked by female invigilators.

CCTV cameras monitored activities across the examination centres, while observers were deployed to oversee the examination process. The commission adopted multiple levels of identity verification and surveillance to ensure the recruitment examinations were conducted in a fair and orderly manner.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!