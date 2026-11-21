MPPSC Exam Calendar 2027 Out, Two State Service Exams Among 25 Recruitment Tests; Check Full Schedule | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) on Friday released its proposed examination calendar for 2027, outlining dates for 25 recruitment examinations, including two State Service Examinations, the State Forest Service Examination and the State Engineering Service Examination.

In line with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's announcement, the MPPSC has scheduled two State Service Examinations.

According to the calendar, issued on Nov 20, 2026, the State Service and State Forest Service Preliminary Examinations will be held on Jan 24, 2027.

The State Engineering Service Examination is scheduled for Feb 14, while the State Eligibility Test (SET) will be held on March 7, subject to approval from the Department of Higher Education.

The Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Examination, Assistant District Public Prosecution Officer Examination and examinations for Deputy Director, Principal Grade-II and Assistant Director (Technical) posts are scheduled for April 18.

The State Forest Service Main Examination will take place on April 25, followed by the State Service Preliminary Examination (Special) on May 2.

The State Service Main Examination is scheduled from May 10 to 15, while the State Service Main Examination (Special) will be held from Aug 9 to 14.

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