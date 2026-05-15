MPPSC Announces Revised Exam Schedule, SSE Mains From Sept 7

MPPSC Revises Exam Schedule: SSE Mains From Sept 7 | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has announced a revised exam schedule for its upcoming recruitment and competitive exams to be conducted through December 2026. The updated timetable was released on Friday and includes dates for several key state-level exams.

According to the commission, the Assistant Registrar recruitment exam will be held on May 17. A total of 12 posts will be filled through the exam, including four posts for the general category, three for OBC candidates, two each for SC and ST categories, and one post reserved for the EWS category.

Nearly 12,000 candidates are expected to appear for the exam. Exam centres have been established in four cities across Madhya Pradesh — Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur and Gwalior.

The exam will be conducted offline using OMR sheets. MPPSC said the test will consist of two papers and negative marking will be applicable for incorrect answers.

The commission has advised candidates to strictly follow exam guidelines. Aspirants must reach their respective centres at least one hour before the reporting time, as latecomers will not be allowed entry.

Revised MPPSC Exam Schedule

July 12: Assistant Professor Exam 2025 (Phase 1 – six subjects)

August 2: Assistant Professor Exam 2025 (Phase 2 – six subjects)

August 2: Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Exam 2025

August 30: Assistant Professor Exam 2025 (Phase 3 – five subjects)

September 7–12: State Service Main Exam 2026

September 20: Assistant Town Planner Exam 2026

September 20: Specialist Ayurveda Exam 2026

September 27: State Forest Service Main Exam 2026

October 4: Internal Audit Officer Exam 2026

October 18: Assistant District Public Prosecution Officer Exam 2025

October 18: Assistant Professor Exam 2025 (Phase 4 – two subjects)

November 22: Assistant Director, Farmers Welfare Exam 2025

November 22: Exam for three posts of Scientific Officer