MPPGCL’s First-Ever Black Start Drill Proves It’s Blackout-Ready

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major step towards strengthening Madhya Pradesh’s power security and emergency grid preparedness, Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company Limited (MPPGCL) has conducted its first Black Start Mock Drill, demonstrating its ability to restore generation following a complete or partial blackout.

The exercise involved Satpura Thermal Power Station, Sarni, and Indira Sagar Hydroelectric Project, Khandwa, and was conducted under the Indian Electricity Grid Code (IEGC)-2023. It tested emergency restoration procedures, coordination, communication systems and phased restoration of the power system.

Indira Sagar Powers Satpura

The drill was conducted at Satpura Thermal Power Station from 11.30 am to 1.51 pm on Thursday. Under a simulated blackout, power from Indira Sagar Hydroelectric Project was supplied to Satpura through an islanding arrangement to test the emergency start-up of its 500 MW (2×250 MW) generating units.

MPPGCL PRO Pankaj Swami said teams successfully charged the 400 kV system, energised station transformers and restored essential auxiliary electrical systems in a predetermined sequence. Key power-system parameters were monitored to ensure compliance with technical standards, and the drill was completed within the stipulated timeframe.

Critical Test For Blackout Recovery

A Black Start is an emergency procedure that allows a generating station to restart without external grid supply. After a major blackout, a self-starting source such as a hydroelectric station supplies power to essential systems, allowing larger generating units to be progressively brought online and the grid restored in a controlled manner.

The exercise demonstrated MPPGCL’s ability to coordinate the restoration process and its preparedness for potential grid emergencies.

Strengthening Grid Resilience

The first Black Start Mock Drill in MPPGCL’s history tested technical systems and real-time coordination among generating stations, the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) and other teams involved in grid restoration.

Engineers and technical personnel from the SLDC, Indira Sagar Hydroelectric Project and Satpura Thermal Power Station participated. Chief Engineer and Power Station Head SK Lilhore and Superintending Engineer Yashwant Varathe were among those present.

The drill strengthened MPPGCL’s capability for safe, systematic and phased restoration of power generation and supply during widespread grid disturbances.