MP:Indore to witness 1st phase of panchayat election on Saturday

Representational pic | (ANI Photo)

FP News Service

INDORE (Madhya Pradesh)

Three tier Panchayat elections will begin in Madhya Pradesh from Saturday 25th June. Polling will be held from 7 am to 3pm.

A total of 1,217 polling booths have been set up in Indore, out of which 282 are very sensitive more than two thousands police has been deployed in these polling booths.

Before voting all the poling parties left for their respective polling stations with all the required materials. Collector Indore Manish Singh was also present to encourage all those who were involved in the election duty in Arts and Commerce College.

Total 22.8 lakh ballot papers will be available for voting in Indore district. Out of which 2.9 lakh ballot papers will be for Panchs, 6.4 lakh ballot papers will be for Sarpanchs, 6.6 lakh for Janpad Panchayat members and 6. 7 lakh for Zila panchayat members.

Out of 4,555 Panch posts, election will be held for 1,438 posts. Whereas for the remaining 3,117 post, they will be elected unopposed due to the receipt of single nomination papers.

Out of 100 member posts of four Janpad Panchayats of the district, two members have been elected unopposed in Sanwer Janpad Panchayat. Hence voting will be done for ninety-eight posts.

The Collector has said that all the preparations for the elections have been completed. Police have been deployed in all the polling booths , Sector Magistrate are continuously visiting the booths to ensure free and fair elections.