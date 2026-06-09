MPIDC Starts E-Bidding For Jagga Khedi Commercial Hub Development In Mandsaur | FP photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) has launched the e-bidding process for commercial plots in the Jagga Khedi Industrial Area.

MPIDC Executive Director Rajesh Rathore announced that this initiative, driven by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's vision, aims to integrate essential service sectors directly into the industrial ecosystem to support regional trade.

The newly developed commercial plots will accommodate banks, hotels, offices, warehouses, and transport companies. This infrastructure will provide vital daily amenities to local industries and employees within a single zone.

While Jagga Khedi Phase one already operates 78 factories employing 700 people, Phase two is scaling up to manage growing service demands.

Mandsaur is rapidly transitioning from an agrarian economy to an industrial hub, securing over Rs 5,900 crore in current and proposed investments.

Authorities expect these projects to generate direct employment for 15,000 local youth.

3 tehsildars fined for missing service delivery deadlines

Mandsaur Collector Aditi Garg on Monday penalised three local revenue officials for violating strict timelines mandated under the Public Service Guarantee Act, 2010.

District Public Service Manager Vaibhav Bairagi confirmed that Collector Garg imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 each on Tehsildar Mohit Seenam (Sitamau), Naib Tehsildar Vinod Kumar Sharma (Bhanpura) and Naib Tehsildar Bhim Singh Kharadi (Shamgarh).

The officials faced this disciplinary action after they failed to resolve public applications regarding land demarcation, partition and name transfers within the government's stipulated time frame.

Collector Garg also issued formal warning notices to Naib Tehsildar Pankaj Gangwal (Sitamau) and Naib Tehsildar Pankaj Jat (Malhargarh) and instructed all regional revenue officials to ensure timely resolution of all future public service applications.