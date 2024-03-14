MPHRC Seeks Municipal Officer's Reply After Stray Dogs Maul 12-Year Girl To Death In Mandsaur

Representative Image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission has taken note of a tragic incident where a 12-year-old girl lost her life due to a stray dog attack in village Lotkhedi near Bhanpura village of Mandsaur district.

The commission has sought answers from the Chief Municipality Officer (CMO) of Bhanpura, Sudhir Kumar Singh and Mandsaur Collector Dilip Kumar Yadav within 15 days. The incident has sparked concerns about the safety of residents, especially children and the elderly, from stray dogs in the area.

Recognising the urgent need for action, the commission demanded a comprehensive plan to ensure the safety of residents, especially children and the elderly, from such stray dog attacks.

Additionally, financial compensation was granted to victim Anjali's grieving family, offering some solace in their time of immense sorrow.

Meanwhile, in Mandsaur town, concerns over the increasing population of stray dogs and the rising number of attacks on citizens prompted Block Congress President Dr Raghavendra Singh Tomar to take a stand.

He issued a stern warning to Municipal CMO Sudhir Kumar Singh, urging immediate action to curb the menace. Dr Tomar's letter emphasised the need for swift and effective measures to protect the community from further harm.