Bhopal: JUDA Strike Called Off, Government Hiked Their Stipend | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has accepted the demands of the Junior Doctors Association and the doctors have called off their strike here on Wednesday, the doctors were raising agitation against the government to press their demands and also performing their duties.

President of JUDA Sanket Sitee said that they were demanding hike in their stipend and the state government was not paying attention on their demands.

Following their ignorance the JUDA started their agitation.

On Wednesday the JUDA delegation met the medical education minister Rajendra Shukla and after discussion the minister accepted their demands. As their demands were accepted the JUDA called off their ongoing strike.

Name of the post Present stipend Approved

Diploma/PG 1st year 69,115 72,663

Diploma/PG 2nd year 71,241 74,867

PG 3rd year 73,368 77,102

Intern 12,760 13,409

Super specialist 1st year 73,368 77,102

Super specialist 2nd year 73,368 77,102

Super specialist 3rd year 73,368 77,102

Senior resident 80,811 84,924

Junior resident 56,355 59,223

Other demands to be met after Lok Sabha elections

JUDA, Bhopal, vice president Dr Ashish Tiwari said that though their stipend has been hiked, other demands are yet to be met. These demands include parity with other states, reevaluation of seat leaving bond and reduction of fees. According to government officials these demands will be met after the Lok Sabha elections.