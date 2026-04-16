MPBSE Results 2026: Indore Sees Rising Student Participation, But Decline In Pass Rates

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Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore district’s 2026 MPBSE results show a clear but uneven shift in school education outcomes. On the positive side, more students are entering the examination system. However, performance is declining, as both the class 12 and class 10 results have weakened.

The gap between rising participation and falling success rates suggests that expansion in access is not yet being supported by equivalent academic preparedness.

Student registrations in Indore increased by nearly 8% in class 12, rising from 33,548 in 2025 to 36,313 in 2026. This reflects a wider reach of formal schooling and improved retention at the secondary level.

However, this growth has not strengthened results. The overall pass percentage declined from 74.30% to 69.93%, while failures rose from 8,495 to 10,876 students.

This widening divergence between enrolment and success points to pressure points within the system, including possible gaps in classroom learning, exam preparedness, or uneven academic support across schools.

At the same time, first division results increased from 17,042 to 19,142. This creates a more polarised structure of achievement: stronger performance among high achievers, but weaker outcomes across the broader student base. In effect, the system appears to be stretching at both ends rather than improving uniformly.

Class 10 shows deeper foundational pressure

The same downward trend is visible in Class 10 results, indicating that the issue is not limited to higher secondary education but extends to the foundational stage of schooling.

Girls’ performance declined from 81.87% to 73.54%, while boys fell more steeply from 73.85% to 61.89%. This widened the gender gap from 8.02% to 11.65%, suggesting that boys are more vulnerable to academic stress or learning gaps at the foundational level.

MPBSE class 12 stream-wise results show a structural imbalance

A closer look at subject-wise performances highlights increasing inequality between specialised and mainstream streams.

Agriculture recorded a strong improvement, rising from 76.35% to 92.28%, while fine arts achieved a perfect 100% pass rate, up from 85.71% last year. These gains suggest that smaller, skill-oriented streams with more focused curricula may be enabling better performance outcomes.

In contrast, mainstream academic streams show a consistent decline

Science fell from 78.27% to 71.97%; Commerce from 78.38% to 69.11%; Humanities from 68.69% to 62.74%; and Home Science from 85.71% to 73.68%.

The decline in science and commerce is particularly significant because these streams account for a large share of students and are closely linked to competitive higher education pathways.

Gender performance: stable gap, shared decline

Girls continued to outperform boys across both years, but the direction of change is similar for both groups, indicating a system-wide decline rather than a gender-specific issue.

Girls’ pass percentage fell from 78.16% to 73.69% in class 12, while boys declined from 70.80% to 66.22% in the same. The relatively steady gap suggests that gender-based performance differences remain structurally unchanged, even as overall outcomes weaken.

From an analytical perspective, the parallel decline suggests that the factors driving lower performance are broad-based rather than confined to one segment of students.