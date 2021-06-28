MPBSE Class 12th results on basis of 10th result, results to be declared soon

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) Class 12th result will be made on the basis of 10th only, in which marks will be taken from the best 5 subjects. The decision that was long overdue was finalised on Monday. Now, it is expected that the board will declare results soon.

Finally, on Monday, Group of Ministers took the decision on the 12th class result of MPBSE.

Following the announcement, some students were happy, though it overall negates their higher secondary school education, which provides basic knowledge of subjects.

“When Higher Secondary School is considered, it is a much more focused learning and preparation for college,” said teacher Jaanvi Singh said.



A student Himanshu Rai said, “I am kind of disappointed because I opted for commerce, which was a better fit for me and I am sure I would have scored better in class 12th than class 10th.” He felt the marking of class 10th should not be a deciding factor, as it would not even consider their education of the last two years.