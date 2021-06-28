MPBSE Class 12th results on basis of 10th result, results to be declared soon

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) Class 12th result will be made on the basis of 10th only, in which marks will be taken from the best 5 subjects. The decision that was long overdue was finalised on Monday. Now, it is expected that the board will declare results soon.
Finally, on Monday, Group of Ministers took the decision on the 12th class result of MPBSE.
Following the announcement, some students were happy, though it overall negates their higher secondary school education, which provides basic knowledge of subjects.
“When Higher Secondary School is considered, it is a much more focused learning and preparation for college,” said teacher Jaanvi Singh said.
A student Himanshu Rai said, “I am kind of disappointed because I opted for commerce, which was a better fit for me and I am sure I would have scored better in class 12th than class 10th.” He felt the marking of class 10th should not be a deciding factor, as it would not even consider their education of the last two years.
Another student who had a better result in class 10th Kiran Lodhi said, “I am actually glad that class 10th result will be used, because I did not do as well as I thought in class 11th or class 12th half yearly exam. Science stream was much tougher than I expected!”
School principal heading a private MP board school Sunanda Yadav said, “I understand the trouble with school education department as coronavirus continues to spread in the state and now with new variants like Delta plus, but evaluation solely on class 10th result might not be the best thing as it won’t consider Higher Secondary education at all.”
Schools will not open yet, online studies till the completion of vaccination
Schools will not be opened in Madhya Pradesh yet, as discussed in the meeting of the Group of Ministers. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan will take a decision regarding the opening of the school after discussion with the Chief Ministers and Union Ministers of other states. After the completion of Covid-19 vaccination in Madhya Pradesh, the idea of opening schools will be considered. Till then, only virtual classes and other forms of schooling will continue.