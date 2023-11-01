 MP: Youth Survives Suicide Attempt
FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, November 01, 2023, 09:40 PM IST
Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): An ITI student who attempted suicide by lying down on a railway track in Pipliya Mandi survived despite 14 wagons of goods train going over him. He lay down on the railway track just before the train was supposed to pass through. Despite the loco pilot's best efforts, 14 wagons passed over him. After the incident, the youth fled the spot. The incident caused a 15-minute halt as the railway gate remained closed, impacting traffic on the over-bridge.

The youth was identified as Jagdish from the Nahargarh police station area by his luggage and mobile phone, which he had abandoned on the track. The things were recovered by the loco pilot and handed over to the master of the Pipliya railway station.

Reports suggested that before the train's arrival, the youth positioned him about 600 meters from the Mandsaur railway gate. He was also engaged in a conversation with a girl on his mobile phone before the incident. Police caught Jagdish and handed over him to his family.

article-image
