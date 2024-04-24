MP: Youth Cooks Up Terror Story To Gain Dominance In Factory In Pithampur, Held

Pithampur (Madhya Pradesh): A few days ago an unidentified miscreant had opened fire on 23-year-old Karan Katariya, a factory supervisor in Pithampur. The incident happened in front of ACG Capsule company gates. Two men on a motorcycle approached Karan, one of them pulled out a gun and fired two rounds. The bullets missed the target, leaving Karan unharmed.

Based on Karan’s report, a case had been registered against the unidentified persons under Section 307 of the IPC. The law enforcement officials meticulously checked the CCTV footage to identify the assailants. During the investigation, it was revealed that complainant Karan had cooked up the terror story to gain dominance in the factory. On Tuesday, the police arrested Karan along with his brother and cousin.

Taking seriously the incident of firing in a reputed capsule manufacturing company located in the Special Economic Zone of Pithampur, CSP Amit Mishra has asked the Bagdun police station in-charge to activate the informer system and team to unveil the matter. The complainant running towards the accused instead of running away to save his life after the firing incident made the police officers find the case suspicious. The police detained Kiran and interrogated him strictly. He told the names of two persons, including a minor, involved in the incident, the bike used in the incident and the purpose of the incident. Karan said that being influenced by the Money Heist web series, to gain power, he along with his brother Arjun and uncle's son started scaring the workers in the company and threatening the company management. To create panic, he planned to carry out a fatal attack on himself with an air gun. The team at the police station including sub-inspector Vinod Patel did a remarkable job to expose the case.