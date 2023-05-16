 MP: Work on incomplete Pithampur tunnel to resume soon says Nahar
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Work on incomplete Pithampur tunnel to resume soon says Nahar

MP: Work on incomplete Pithampur tunnel to resume soon says Nahar

A consignment carrying thousands of sleepers was dropped alongside track from Gunavad to Naogaon.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, May 16, 2023, 10:29 PM IST
article-image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Work on three-km-long tunnel under Indore-Dhar Railway project would begin once again after a gap of three years. The work was pending owing to seepage and mud-slide caused by rain.

Giving information, Rail Lao Committee’s ex-coordinator and spokesperson Dr Deepak Nahar said that incomplete work of tunnel at Pithampur would resume next week after draining out accumulated water. Tunnel machines were on its way to construction site.

Nahar also took stock of Railway Bridge under construction over Chambal between Baksana and Nizampura in Ghatabillod village and sought information from engineers. He said that 219-metre-long bridge would be constructed over seven concrete pillars

Out of seven pillars, construction works of two pillars was complete and efforts were underway to complete the remaining work.

He added that digging work for construction of railway bridge in Jamnda village had been expedited. A consignment carrying thousands of sleepers was dropped alongside track from Gunavad to Naogaon.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: ‘No vote till demands met’ – Villagers boycott polls over lack of roads in...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Four sent to jail for abetment to suicide in Sendhwa

MP: Four sent to jail for abetment to suicide in Sendhwa

MP: Congress leader booked for ruckus at police station in Ratlam, video goes viral

MP: Congress leader booked for ruckus at police station in Ratlam, video goes viral

MP: 4 get life in jail for murder in Sardarpur

MP: 4 get life in jail for murder in Sardarpur

MP: NTPC Khargone observing ‘Swachhta Pakhwada’ 2023

MP: NTPC Khargone observing ‘Swachhta Pakhwada’ 2023

MP: Man kills wife, buries her few metres away from hut in Badnawar

MP: Man kills wife, buries her few metres away from hut in Badnawar