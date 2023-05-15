Madhya Pradesh: ‘No vote till demands met’ – Villagers boycott polls over lack of roads in Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Voters In Minda village under Sardarpur tehsil have threatened to boycott assembly polls in order to protest against lack of basic amenities such as roads in their area.

Fed up with official apathy, local residents gathered outside the collector’s office on Monday in large numbers and carried out a rally in order to protest unfulfilled demand of pucca road. Carrying posters in hands, they also raised slogans against the administration.

A memorandum addressed to the collector was handed over to tehsildar Dinesh Kumar Uike. In the memorandum, they mentioned the importance of Minda village from where Mahi River originates.

Besides, the road has muddy patches and potholes, making it difficult for thousands of devotees to walk as part of the yearly Mahi Panchkoshi Yatra.

The lack of basic road infrastructure adversely affects villagers as they struggle to access education, health facilities and other basic amenities.

The 5km-long main road becomes slushy in monsoon. Students, famers and local residents face several problems due to the bad condition of the road.

Villagers said that since no step has been taken despite several requests to MLA and MP, Minda village with a population of around 2,500 people have decided to boycott the upcoming assembly elections. They also urged for the construction of road and link it with Mangol four-lane road before the onset of monsoon.