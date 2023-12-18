MP: Women Booked For Killing Puppy

Representative Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking case of animal cruelty has emerged in Dhar, where a four-month-old puppy was beaten to death and thrown from a house's rooftop by a woman. Police registered a case against the accused, identified as Rangibai. The incident took place in Sanjay Colony under Naugaon police station jurisdiction. Disturbed by the brutality, residents reported the matter to the People for Animals organisation, who then informed the Naugaon police.

Late on Sunday night, a case was registered against the accused woman under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960. The deceased puppy's post-mortem was conducted at the veterinary hospital on Monday morning, and the report is awaited. Witnesses from the area provided statements to the police, detailing the entire incident of torture inflicted upon the innocent animal. Naugaon police has initiated legal action with the police station in-charge, Savita Choudhary, confirming the case registration and ongoing investigation into the disturbing incident of animal cruelty.

One held with 40 gm brown sugar, accomplice at large

Kalukheda police have apprehended a youth in possession of 40 grams of brown sugar in Bagiya village, Ratlam district. However, his accomplice managed to escape from the scene. Following the directives of SP Rahul Kumar Lodha, a massive campaign was run to combat drug trafficking across the district.

As part of the campaign, police received a tip-off on Saturday night, indicating the transportation of brown sugar by a youth. Acting promptly, a police team led by Kalukheda police station in-charge Santosh Chaurasia cordoned off the area in Bagiya village and intercepted a bike-borne man. However, his accomplice managed to escape, sensing an ongoing search operation by the police. Upon search, 40 grams of brown sugar (also known as smack) were discovered in his possession.

He was identified as Liaquat Khan (25) from Rajasthan. A case has been registered against Khan under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Police seized the contraband and bike from his possession and impounded him at police station.

Further interrogation revealed that the seized brown sugar was allegedly procured from a person named Fardeen Khan, residing in Naugaa village under the jurisdiction of Arnod police station. The accused was presented in court on Sunday, where he was remanded to police custody until December 18 for questioning. Police have launched a manhunt and an investigation to unearth those involved in this entire channel of brown sugar business.