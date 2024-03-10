MP: Woman Accuses 4 Patwaris, 4 Others Of 'Illegally Occupying' Her Land

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Troubled by the highhandedness of some crooks and concerned officers' inaction, a woman from Karvakhedi village complained to the collector, accusing four patwaris and other four people of illegally occupying her land. The accused people were identified as patwari Rafiq Qureshi, patwari Ranglal Sharma, patwari Ramesh Solanki, patwari Pawan Dhakad, Durgalal Dhakad, Gendalal Dhakad, Dinesh Dhakad and Ashok Dhakad.

According to complainant Ramkunwarbai Dhakad, the above people equipped with three JCBs and 15 tractor-trolleys encroached upon her farmland, damaging crops. She asserted her rightful ownership, citing a 1998 registered sale deed for the land in question (survey numbers 302, 329, 330). Despite having legal proof, she claimed persistent attempts by locals, including Durgalal, Gendalal, Dinesh and Ashok Dhakad, to capture her property. Allegedly, patwari Pawan Dhakad, the nephew of Durgalal and other patwaris manipulated demarcation documents, exploiting their position.

Despite legal appeals and efforts to reclaim the land, the encroachment persisted. Local authorities, particularly tehsildar BL Dabi, faced criticism for handling the situation, with accusations of passing biased judgments. As the conflict escalated, there were reports of armed individuals mobilising to defend the encroached land, further exacerbating the volatile situation.

According to patwari Ranglal Sharma, an appeal was made in Taal tehsil for possession proceedings in a case a year ago. The then tehsildar had instructed to take action for possession. Later, an appeal was also made to the SDM office for action, but it was rejected. Based on this, the tehsildar formed a team of patwaris who reached the spot and took possession of the concerned applicant.