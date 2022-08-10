e-Paper Get App

MP witnesses most atrocities against tribals, says Kamal Nath

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 10, 2022, 01:44 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday alleged that members of tribal communities face ‘maximum atrocities’ in Madhya Pradesh even though the state is home to the largest tribal population in the country.

Nath was addressing a rally at Patalpani, where a temple of freedom fighter and tribal icon Tantya Bheel stands, on International Day of Indigenous Peoples.

"The highest number of tribes reside in Madhya Pradesh, but I am pained by the fact that they are facing maximum atrocities in this state," he said.

Nath, who also offered prayers at the temple, alleged that his government had declared a holiday on the day, but the current government scrapped the decision.

“Despite BJP's 18-year rule, tribal youths are still struggling to get jobs. They do not want a contract or commission but only seek employment, he said.

Earlier, Nath also reached Janapav, birth place of Lord Parshuram and offered prayers there as well.

Various other leaders including Kantilal Bhuriya, Honey Baghel, Vishal Patel, Vijayalaxmi Sadho, Jitu Patwari and others participated in the rally organised by district Congress committee. President of district congress committee Sadashiv Yadav also presented pictures of Tantya Bheel and Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar to Nath.

