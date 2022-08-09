Indore: Habitual traffic offender made to pay Rs 6,000

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

The police, on Monday, imposed a fine of Rs 6,000 on a man who is a habitual offender of traffic rules.

Traffic police officials said they found that the accused had violated the signal at Muskhedi Square and driven rashly towards IT Park. Police officials informed their subordinates at the IT Park Square, who stopped the vehicle and scanned the vehicle’s records.

When the records of the vehicle were scanned, it was found that the violator had jumped the traffic red ligh 12 times at several squares in the city and was also in the habit of rash driving on the busy roads of the city. The police imposed a fine of Rs 6,000 on the violator and made him pay the entire amount.

The police officials appealed to citizens to follow all traffic rules and help the police in making the city’s traffic smooth.

A senior police official from the traffic management department said the police were constantly running campaigns at busy squares of the city to raise traffic rules awareness among the people. The cops are also focusing on making people aware about not honking their horns needlessly, especially at no-horn zones.