MP: With 96 % Sunil Dhakad tops Shajapur city in class 12 board

Shajapur(Madhya Pradesh): Students of classes 10th & 12th of Kautilya Education Academy brought laurels to the school by performing excellently well in CBSE Board Examinations for the session 2022-23. With 96 %, Sunil Dhakad topped the city in 12 board exams, while Payal Sonthi stood second with 95%, followed by Aryan Patidar with 94% and Atharva Sharma 92%. Of the total 87 students who appeared in the examination, 62 passed with first category.

Class 10 students have not only passed with flying colours but have also secured impressive percentages, reflecting their dedication and hard work. Among those who made school proud are Navin Singh Chandrawat with 90%, Dhruv Acharya with 84% and Harshika Jat 82%.

School directors Brajesh Yadav, Shashi Yadav, principal Narendra Singh Dodiya and teachers, staff extended wishes to the students and their parents for their support and encouragement throughout their academic journey.