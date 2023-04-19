 MP: ‘Dead’ man walks up to collector over non-disbursal of fund in Shajapur
Collector Kanyal said that he had ordered research team to investigate the matter before the next hearing.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 10:03 PM IST
article-image

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): A ‘dead’ farmer turned up at public hearing in Shajapur to file a complaint with collector Kishore Kumar Kanyal over non-disbursement of instalment under PM - Kissan Samman Nidhi for the last two years.

Bhojraj Mewada of Kohliya village in Shujalpur tehsil of Shajapur told the collector that fund was not credited in his account as PM Kisan Samman Nidhi record stated that he had died on September 8, 2021.

Mewada used to receive these funds on the basis of his 0.497-hectare agricultural land. He repeatedly visited the tehsil and SDM office but, did not receive any positive response. Hence, he appealed to collector Kanyal to take this matter into consideration.

