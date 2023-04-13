MP: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces development projects worth Rs 254.7 lakh in Shajapur

Municipal council president Prem Jain |

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced a slew of development projects worth Rs 254.74 lakh in Shajapur city agreeing to the demands of municipal council president Prem Jain.

CM Chouhan visited Shujalpur to participate in Ladli Behna mega conference programme in Shajapur town on Wednesday and made these announcements, which includes rejuvenation campaign in ward number 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 11, 20, 21, 23, 24, 25 and 26.

A virtual bhoomi pujan of the asphaltization and construction work of major roads was performed. A total of Rs 4 crore has been approved for the beautification and development work of Maa Rajrajeshwari Mata Temple in Shajapur.

Jain extended gratitude to chief minister for approval of demands saying that small-scale beautification projects will give a major boost to the development of the town. Various councillors and a large number of BJP workers were present in the programme.

