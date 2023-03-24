Madhya Pradesh: 438 patients avail benefits of special health camp in Shajapur

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): As a part of National AYUSH Mission (NAM), a health check-up camp was organised specially for women at Radha Garden in Shajapur district on Thursday.

The camp was organised as per directions of Ministry of Ayush (MP). The theme of the camp was “Healthy Woman-Strong Woman”. BJP city president Naveen Rathore, state cooperative society member Prabhu Singh Rajput, women empowerment officer Neelam Chauhan, district ayush officer Dataram Jayant inaugurated the camp by lighting the traditional lamp.

In the camp, expecting mothers were made aware of maternity care, yoga postures and mental and physical benefits. Around 438 patients underwent testing for menorrhagia, amenorrhoea, irregular menstruation, dysmenorrhoea / period pain and other ailments. Free medicines were also distributed.

Doctors highlighted importance of harnessing technology and apprised people of Telemedicine app ‘AyushCure’. Through this app, they can get consultation from AYUSH doctors sitting at home. The facility of treatment related guidelines has also been made available through the app itself. Dr Rai Singh, Seema Badiya and Nikhat Jafri besides paramedical staff rendered services at the camp.