MP: 'Where Is Idol Of Ram Lalla Over Which Conflict Happened?' Asks Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has raised questions over Ayodhya Ram Mandir issue questioning where the old idol of Ram Lalla was over which conflict happened and why the old idol has not been consecrated.

Singh raised the question while speaking to ANI in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Wednesday when he was asked about the invitation to participate in the consecration of Ram Mandir.

'I don't need invitation'

The Congress leader said, "I don't need an invitation. Lord Ram is in our hearts. Where is the idol of Ram Lalla over which the conflict happened? Why has the old idol not been consecrated? Where is the new idol coming from, and what is the need for a new idol?" Notably, Preparations are underway in full swing for the event, which is expected to be attended by thousands of dignitaries and people from all sections of society. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahautsav.

Meanwhile, when asked about the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claiming that the party will cross 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Singh said that they (BJP) had said in 2014 to cross 272 seats and they did it. Similarly in 2019, they had said to cross 300 seats and they crossed it. As long as they have grace of EVMs, they will keep crossing. It is not Prime Minister Narendra Modi magic but the EVM Magic.

'ED being used as political weapon'

Besides, talking about Enforcement Directorate (ED)'s action against Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's associates and ED's summons to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, the Congress leader said, "ED is being used as a political weapon and we strongly condemn it. Those who were earlier raided by ED became Chief Ministers. The one who was raided by ED in Maharashtra became the Chief Minister. The one who was accused of Rs 70,000 crores scam became the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra three days later. Corruption is not an issue for PM Narendra Modi. Eat a lot but feed is his new slogan."

When asked about the discussion making rounds about Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to become convenor of INDIA alliance, Singh kept himself away from commenting on it saying he is not involved in that discussion, it will be decided by the allies party.