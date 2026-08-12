MP West Discom To Verify Documents Of 154 Office Assistant Candidates | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company (West Discom) will conduct document verification on Aug 13 for candidates selected through the recruitment examination for the post of office assistant Grade III.

According to West Discom chief general manager Prakash Singh Chauhan, the verification process is being conducted on the directions of managing director Anup Kumar Singh for candidates who were previously selected through the recruitment exam.

A total of around 154 candidates will undergo document verification at two locations in Indore and Ujjain. Teams from the offices of the respective chief engineers have been assigned to carry out the process.

In the Indore region, document verification for 75 candidates will be conducted at the Pologround auditorium. Six teams will be deployed to complete the verification process.

In Ujjain, five teams will verify the documents of 79 candidates at the chief engineer’s office premises in Jyoti Nagar.

The company said that once the document verification process is completed, the selected candidates will be issued appointment letters and posted to their respective positions.

Chief engineer RC Jain of Indore and chief engineer SC Verma of Ujjain have been entrusted with supervising the document verification process in their respective regions.