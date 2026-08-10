Indore Man Finds Dead Cockroach In Samosa, Food Department Collects Samples | VIDEO | X

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore found a dead cockroach inside a samosa he bought from a local shop, following which he complained to the Chief Minister’s Helpline and the Food Safety Administration.

The incident took place on Monday near Shram Shivir at Chikmanglur Square. Indore resident Piyush Maurya had stopped there during rain and bought a samosa from Ratlam Namkeen. While eating it, he noticed a dead cockroach inside the snack.

Maurya recorded a video and informed the shopkeeper about the issue.

According to him, the shopkeeper said the cockroach may have entered the samosa by mistake and told him he could record a video if he wanted. He reportedly said that mistakes happen and it was not done intentionally.

The matter led to an argument between both sides, after which Maurya decided to file a complaint with the Food Safety Department.

Food safety concerns raised

The incident has raised questions over cleanliness and storage practices at the shop, especially during the monsoon season when food items require extra care.

Officials found irregularities during the inspection and said a notice would be issued. Samples of samosas, chutney and water were collected and sent to a laboratory for testing.