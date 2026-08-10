Dead Cockroach Found In Biryani At Symbiosis Mess In Indore, Sparks Student Concern | File pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A dead cockroach found in a plate of biryani served at a mess at Symbiosis University of Applied Sciences, Indore, triggered panic among students and concern among parents on Sunday, raising fresh questions over food hygiene and safety standards on the campus.

The incident occurred during a special Sunday lunch when students gathered for a buffet that included biryani.

What began as an eagerly awaited meal turned unsettling when a girl student reportedly spotted a dead cockroach in the biryani on her plate.

The discovery quickly spread among students, many of whom stopped eating and alerted university staff. Some students reportedly took photographs of the plate showing the cockroach.

However, students alleged that university staff asked them to delete the photographs from their phones.

A student also alleged that administrative staff warned students against sharing details of the incident on social media.

The students, however, informed their parents, who subsequently contacted the university administration and raised concerns over the quality and safety of food being served on campus.

The incident has sparked concern among students and parents, particularly because meals served at residential campuses are expected to meet basic standards of hygiene and food safety.

Campus Administrator Gajendra Singh Shekhawat confirmed that a cockroach had been found in a girl student s plate.

I don t know from where it came into the plate, but the ration was removed and the entire mess was cleaned with hot water, he said.

Shekhawat described the incident as an isolated occurrence and said necessary measures had been taken to prevent any recurrence.