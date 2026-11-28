MP West Discom Detects Over 41,000 Power Theft And Irregularity Cases Across 15 Districts, Recovers ₹70 Crore | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Electricity theft and unauthorised power use continue to remain a major challenge for the West Discom, with the company detecting more than 41,000 cases of theft and irregularities during inspections across 15 districts between January and November 2026. Against a total billing of Rs 93 crore in these cases, the company has recovered over Rs 70 crore so far.

The scale of the enforcement drive is reflected in the 98,000-plus locations inspected during the period. Managing director Anoop Kumar Singh said vigilance and operation and maintenance teams were conducting inspections based on technical reports, alerts and physical verification. Special teams are also being deployed periodically to intensify checks.

Consumers can also report suspected electricity theft through the company's V Connect app.

Chief vigilance officer SR Barman said 520 complaints had been received through the platform in the past five months. These inputs have resulted in cases being registered and bills worth approximately Rs 88 lakh being generated.

The company also provides rewards through direct benefit transfer (DBT) to informants whose complaints are verified. Officials have urged consumers to use legal connections and report electricity theft, instead of allowing unauthorised usage to continue.