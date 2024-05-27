MP Weather Updates: Red Alert For Heat Waves In Ratlam, Dhar & Rajgarh; Intense Heat In 46 Districts

Representative Image | PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): It is the third day of ‘Nautapa’ on Monday which is expected to sizzle the entire state furthermore. The scorching sun has been troubling people since morning. The mercury is to remain beyond 45 degrees bar on the third day of Nautapa.

A ‘Red Alert’ of heat wave has been issued for Ratlam, Dhar and Rajgarh. At the same time, there is a possibility of intense heat in 46 districts including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur and others.

Temperature expected on Monday

Rain and Thunder in Jabalpur by afternoon

All the big cities of Madhya Pradesh are to experience ‘Extreme Heat’ on Monday. However, Jabalpur may also witness a breezy day along with considerable cloudiness and occasional thunderstorm & drizzle by the afternoon which will continue till evening and night.

As per Senior Scientist of IMD, Bhopa Divya E. Surendran, there is severe heat in the western part of the state. At the same time, the northern part is also very hot. On Monday, the weather will remain scorching and the same will continue for the coming week.

Alerts for Monday

Red Alert: Gusty hot winds in Ratlam, Dhar & Rajgarh.

Orange Alert: Ujjain, Indore, Bhind, Shivpuri, Guna and others.

Yellow Alert: Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Neemuch, Satna, Rewa, Sidhi, Singrauli, and others.

Rajgarh hottest on Sunday

Rajgarh was the hottest in the entire state on Sunday. Where the temperature reached 46.8 degrees. There was intense heat in Shajapur district connected to Rajgarh also. 46.6 degrees were recorded in Shajapur, 46.5 degrees in Prithvipur Niwari, 46.2 degrees in Sagar-Guna, 46 degrees in Khajuraho-Sehore.

Mercury was recorded at 43.3 degrees in Indore, 45.6 degrees in Gwalior, 43.4 degrees in Jabalpur and 43.7 degrees in Ujjain. The mercury remained above 45 degrees in Khargone, Shivpuri, Naugaon, Khandwa, Damoh and Tikamgarh.