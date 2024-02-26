MP Weather Update: Rain And Hail Alert Issued In Several Parts Of State For Next 3 Days

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for heavy rain and hailstorms in central India, particularly in Madhya Pradesh, over the next three days. Starting from Monday, a strong weather system is expected to persist across the state, affecting several districts.

According to IMD Bhopal, a strong system is forecasted to linger over Madhya Pradesh for the next three days, bringing orange and yellow alerts to various regions. Orange alerts have been issued for Narmadapuram, Betul, Chhindwara, and Seoni, while yellow alerts are in place for Jabalpur, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Harda, Narsinghpur, and 12 other districts. Wind speeds of 30 to 50 km per hour are also anticipated during this period.

Dr. Ved Prakash Singh, a senior scientist at IMD Bhopal, explained that the recent weather fluctuations in the Gwalior-Chambal region of Madhya Pradesh are attributed to a cyclonic circulation. Additionally, a trough line extending from Bihar to Telangana is affecting weather patterns, leading to moisture incursion in southeastern Madhya Pradesh.

Here's the forecast for the next three days

February 26: The districts of Jabalpur, Indore, and Narmadapuram are likely to experience the greatest impact. Narmadapuram, Betul, Chhindwara, and Seoni may witness both rain and hail, prompting an orange alert. Meanwhile, yellow alerts are in effect for Burhanpur, Khandwa, Harda, Narsinghpur, Damoh, Jabalpur, Mandla, Balaghat, Dindori, Umaria, Shahdol, and Anuppur, where thunderstorms accompanied by light rain or hail are possible.

February 27: The weather system is expected to maintain its activity across most parts of the state. Consequently, orange alerts have been issued for Narmadapuram, Narsinghpur, Betul, Chhindwara, Jabalpur, and Damoh due to anticipated rain and hailstorms. Yellow alerts are in place for several other districts, including Bhopal, Shajapur, Sehore, Dewas, Khandwa, Harda, Burhanpur, Raisen, Vidisha, Sagar, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Katni, Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Singrauli, Sidhi, Shahdol, Anuppur, Umaria, Dindori, Mandla, Seoni, and Balaghat.

February 28: The intensity of the system is expected to weaken on this day. Light rain with thunder and lightning is possible in Chhindwara, Seoni, Balaghat, Jabalpur, Mandla, and Dindori.

Regions like Ujjain, Gwalior, and Chambal are likely to remain unaffected by the weather system. However, southern districts of the Indore region are advised to remain alert for rain, hail, and strong winds.

In terms of temperatures, significant variations have been observed across the state. Pachmarhi recorded the lowest temperature at 25.4 degrees Celsius, while Khargone registered the highest at 32.6 degrees Celsius. Bhopal recorded a temperature of 27.6 degrees Celsius, Indore at 27.9 degrees Celsius, Gwalior at 26.4 degrees Celsius, Jabalpur at 27.8 degrees Celsius, and Ujjain at 28.7 degrees Celsius.

Some districts, including Guna, Shivpuri, Rewa, Naugaon, and Satna, recorded temperatures below 27 degrees Celsius, while temperatures exceeded 30 degrees Celsius in Damoh, Betul, Narsinghpur, Ratlam, Narmadapuram, Mandla, and Khargone.