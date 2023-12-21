MP: Waiter Films Woman While Bathing In Hotel Room, Arrested

Representative Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): An employee of a hotel has been held for video recording a woman while she was taking a bath in a room at the hotel. Sagar Hotel is reportedly situated near Dat Ki Puliya in Ratlam. As per station road police station in-charge BR Verma, the woman was a native of Delhi and checked into the hotel with her family on Tuesday. On Wednesday afternoon, while taking a bath in room No 306, she saw a mobile phone near the ventilation window.

She immediately came out of her room and found the employee recording video on his mobile phone. Reacting swiftly, she raised an alarm, prompting her brother and mother to rush to her aid. Other hotel employees also rushed and beat up the accused. The waiter has been identified as Narendra Singh from Etawah village in Ujjain.

On being informed, station road police swiftly arrived at the spot and arrested the accused, and also confiscated his mobile phone for further investigation. Based on the complaint, a case was registered under Section 354C of the IPC. Notably, the hotel management has denied their involvement in the alleged crime and demanded strict action against the accused. The restaurant within the premises was rented out and Narendra Singh was an employee of the restaurant.