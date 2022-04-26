MP violence aftermath: Case against unidentified persons in Khargone after video surfaces of call to boycott a community

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Police here in Khargone have registered a case against unidentified persons after a video of a purported call to boycott members of a particular community surfaced, officials said on Tuesday.

In the clip, which went viral on social media, an announcement on a truck-mounted sound system was heard about the call to boycott the community members, accusing them of spreading violence here.

Khargone's in-charge SP Rohit Kashwani said after they came to know about the video, a case was registered on Monday night against unidentified persons on charges of spreading enmity between different groups.

Karahi police station-in-charge Parmanand Goyal said the case was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion).

The police came to know about the video on Monday night. It was being investigated and people involved in the case were being identified, he said.

Goyal said as per preliminary information, the announcement purportedly heard in the video was made on April 19 in Katargaon, located nearly 60 km from the district headquarters.

The announcer was heard requesting Hindus to boycott the "adharmi" (impious) and "pakhandi" (hypocrite) shopkeepers and give them a befitting reply while accusing them of stone-pelting during a Ram Navami procession and burning the houses of Hindus in Khargone.

Another video also surfaced in which a group of women was purportedly seen taking a resolve to financially boycott "vidharmis" (heretic) by not purchasing goods from their shops and not selling stuff to them.

When asked about this, SDM Milind Dhoke said that the administration was looking into the video clip.

"The video is not clear. After an investigation into the case, further legal steps will be taken," Dhoke said.

Pistol recovered from SP's attacker

SP Rohit Kashwani said they have also recovered a pistol used by Mohsin aka Waseem, who was arrested last week in connection with the firing at SP Siddharth Chaudhary during the violence on Ram Navami. The accused told the police that he had purchased the pistol from one Toofan Singh, who will also be questioned, the official said. Choudhary is currently on leave as he is undergoing treatment after sustaining a bullet injury in his leg.

Punitive action to be taken against those spreading religious hysteria

Section-144 to remain in force till May 15

In view of recent violence after stone-pelting on Ram Navami procession, additional collector SS Mujalda has banned all the rallies, akharas, processions, jagran, and dharnas in the district revenue limits without permission till May 15.

Along with this, spreading communal and religious hysteria has also been banned by playing objectionable songs on DJs on the occasions of religious events, processions and tableaux.

Additional collector Mujalda has issued a prohibitory order under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, warning against any objectionable post by WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and other social media users which could incite religious sentiments and provoke any community.

At the same time, the WhatsApp group admin and the members of groups have also been prohibited from broadcasting or posts that can provoke religious animosity and hatred.

In case any group member posts such material in the form of a message, photo and or video the group admin will have to inform the nearest police station about the objectionable post.

Along with this, all the police station-in-charges of the local body and the district will also make the general public aware of this order through their own means. Punitive action will be taken against persons who violate this order under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

